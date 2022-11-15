Washburn Rural’s Jada Ingram commits to UNLV for volleyball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior Jada Ingram helped led the Junior Blues to the 6A title and a 45-1 record this past season, and now she’s headed to the next level.

Ingram announced on Twitter account Sunday night that she has verbally committed to UNLV to play volleyball.

The junior also has a 6A title in basketball on her resume.

Ingram finished her season with 307 kills, 55 block kills, 108 digs, 35 service aces and a .310 kill efficiency.

She told 13 Sports she will not play basketball this season but UNLV was the choice for her.

“It’s so awesome, I couldn’t even imagine like when I was younger, I always knew I wanted to play sports in college at the Division I level. it’s so insane, I have no words honestly,” Ingram said.

When she got on campus to take her official visit, she knew the Rebels is where she wanted to go.

“Right when we got there, all the coaches and all of the players gave me, my mom and Dad, all of them gave us hugs so it just felt like home honestly,” Ingram said.

Ingram says this takes a lot of pressure off her chest so she can focus on winning another state title in volleyball next season. With head coach Kevin Boredwick there by her side, she’s grateful for what he’s done.

“He’s such a great coach. He’s always there for me when I need it and he’s always been in my corner and I know he’s my number one supporter other than my parents so just having a great coach like that, it honestly means the world to me,” Ingram said.

