Victim from Woodland Apartment fire has died

The victim that suffered life-threatening injuries from an apartment fire on Thursday, November...
The victim that suffered life-threatening injuries from an apartment fire on Thursday, November 10, has died due to his injuries.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim that suffered life-threatening injuries from an apartment fire on Thursday, November 10, has died due to his injuries.

The Topeka Fire Department announced that Brandon J. Harries, 42, of Topeka, died on Tuesday, November 15. Harries was in an apartment fire that caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage to roughly 10 apartments.

The fire still remains under investigation with the Topeka Fire Department.

North Topeka apartment fire does $1.5 million damage

Topeka fire crews were at the scene of a fire that engulfed an apartment in North Topeka on Thursday night.

Fire breaks out at North Topeka apartment complex

