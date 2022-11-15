Tuesday forecast: Dry but cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USE CAUTION ON THE ROADS THIS MORNING. Even though the snow will likely be done by sunrise the roads will still be hazardous so give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination

Get the latest road conditions here: https://www.kandrive.org/kandrive/roads/@-96.9132,38.77456,8?show=winterDriving

Temperatures remain cold the rest of the work week: A few spots near the Nebraska border may reach the single digits Wednesday morning but a higher probability of getting down in the single digits for wind chills, even below zero, is Friday morning and possibly Saturday morning.



Remember the forecast called for a Trace-2″ so if you’re wondering what happened, it played out exactly as expected. The snowfall forecast is given in ranges for a reason and the low end of the range is just as important as the upper end. Temperatures even remained above freezing for some areas including Topeka as it snowed limiting the accumulation even on grassy surfaces. Dry conditions are likely through early next week. There is a chance we get rain showers next Wednesday, of course this being the day before Thanksgiving but at this point it does look to remain rain, not any winter precipitation across the region. Temperatures also are trending to be seasonal for Thanksgiving week at least in northeast KS although there may be a cold front pushing through Friday.

Normal High: 55/Normal Low: 33 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds NW 5-15 gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 10s-mid 20s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

The cold weather remains through Friday with more cloud cover on Thursday but generally there will be sun for the majority of each day the rest of the week.

Send in your snow reports or weather pictures through the WIBW Weather app or https://www.wibw.com/page/weather-pictures/ and check back throughout the day for updates on snowfall totals.

