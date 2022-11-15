Topeka man found guilty in DUI crash that injured Lawrence woman

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence jury returned guilty verdicts Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery and one count of driving under the influence against Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka.

Charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on the morning of October 3, 2020 near the intersection of North 1500 Road and East 1750 Road. Zaitz and a passenger were both discovered injured after the vehicle had left the roadway and crashed in a nearby field. Both Zaitz and his passenger were found outside the vehicle and had suffered serious injuries.

“DUI is a completely avoidable crime,” District Attorney Valdez said. “It’s also a crime that puts the entire community at risk unnecessarily. The prosecution team was extremely diligent and we appreciate the jury’s service as well.”

Zaitz faces 31 to 136 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for his conviction of aggravated battery. He also faces 90 days to one year in the county jail and a fine between $1,750 and $2,500 for the DUI conviction.

