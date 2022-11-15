Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner updates what it needs for the big feast

Deadline for meal delivery requests is 5pm Nov. 18! Call 785-289-8538. Volunteer signup is at trmonline.org.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner continues preparations for their annual feast. It returns in-person this year at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall, after two years of pandemic-related adjustments.

Myron Johnson and David Braun visited Eye on NE Kansas to update how donations are going. They say the turkey is secured for the meal. They’re now counting on the community to assist with other needs.

An important number for everyone to share: the meal delivery hotline. So far, calls are down, so they want to be sure everyone knows they must call before 5 p.m. Nov. 18 to sign up for meal delivery. People should leave their name, address, zip code and phone number, along with the number of meals needed. There is a limit of one person and four per household. The number is 785-289-8538.

The volunteer signup web site and phone numbers opened Nov. 1. Volunteers are needed Nov. 21-24. People may sign up at www.trmonline.org or by calling 785-354-1744.

The dinner again is partnering with Topeka Fire stations to collect non-perishable food donations. Items needed include canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed dressing, boxed instant potatoes, canned jellied cranberry sauce, canned milk, canned chicken broth, white sugar and brown sugar. Topeka Fire stations will collect the items through Nov. 20.

Myron also said costs for perishable items that are purchased have increased this year. To assist with that, people may bring cash conations to any Corefirst Bank & Trust; mail them to PO Box 432, Topeka, 66601; or send them via Venmo: @TopekaThanksgivingDinner

