Teen, child sent to hospital after head-on collision in South Wichita

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager and a child were both sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in South Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of 3700 S. Seneca Rd. - just south of I-235 - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Ford Fusion driven by Sheyanne A. White, 21, of Wichita, had been headed south on Seneca Rd. as she made a left turn onto southbound I-235.

At the same time, KHP noted that a 2007 Toyota Prius driven by Brayla H. Haule, 17, of Haysville, had been headed north on Seneca Rd. The two vehicles then entered the intersection at the same time and hit each other head-on.

KHP indicated that White had been carrying a child in her vehicle, however, neither sustained injury. Hope had also been carrying a child in her car and both were sent to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected minor injuries.

