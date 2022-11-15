Survey says lack of skilled workforce may be biggest obstacle for Kansas Ag.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A lack of skilled workers in the agriculture workforce may be the biggest obstacle Kansas producers face according to a new survey.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says a lack of a skilled workforce is a top inhibitor of growth and expansion for many Kansas producers. To help support growth in the industry, it said it seeks to help the industry better understand workforce needs among employers in the state.

To link the supply of human capital to the needs of agribusiness in the Sunflower State, the KDA indicated it conducted the second Kansas Agriculture Workforce Needs Assessment Survey in 2022. It said the survey was analyzed by the Agricultural Land Use Survey Center at Kansas State University.

The KDA noted that the survey was emailed to over 25,000 businesses with 1,192 who chose to participate. Those who participated represented 27,466 employees in Kansas and 9,244 from beyond the state’s borders. Respondents were asked to self-select the major category that applied to their business.

“We are committed to growing agriculture in Kansas, and that centers around a reliable and capable workforce,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “We know recruiting and retaining skilled, talented workers to fill critical roles is a priority of the agriculture industry in our state.”

The Department said the findings will be used along with action items developed at the Kansas Summit on Agricultural Growth to help direct its vision in serving farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses. Employers and state agencies will work together to find or develop programs so that businesses can implement successful on-the-job training.

By working with secondary schools and postsecondary educational institutions, the KDA indicated that the industry can develop beneficial partnerships to help teach skills and content needed by employers and will help the industry gain access to trained future employees.

To view the final report, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.