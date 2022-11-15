St. Marys library may be in jeopardy, lease set to end in December

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at the Pottawatomie-Wabaunsee Regional Library headquarters in St. Marys say they may be ousted from the city due to a book in their catalog.

Not only would the decision impact St. Marys, but staff also said it would affect the library system’s locations in Westmoreland, Olsburg, Harveyville, Alta Vista, Alma, Onaga and Eskridge.

According to staff, without the library, residents in St. Marys and the surrounding area would lose access to:

Free reading programs

Free summer lunches

Free wi-fi and use of tech such as Chromebooks and hotspots that may be checked out

Free reading materials

Free audiobooks

Inter-library loans

Online reading materials

Staff noted that the lease for their building is currently set to end on Dec. 31. They have invited the community to come to join them in support of the library at the next City Commission meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at City Hall, 200 S. 7th St.

A petition has also been started to show city leaders there is a need in the community for the facility to stay. To sign the petition, click HERE.

13 NEWS contacted the City Commission on Thursday for a statement on the decision and as of Tuesday continues to wait for a reply.

