Safe Kids Kansas plans Injury-Free Friday event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families are invited to mark Injury Prevention Day from 10 am to Noon Friday at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library.

Cheri Sage with Safe Kids Kansas visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event. She also offered advice on how to keep our families safe. For example, be sure everyone in the car is wearing their seatbelt or in the proper safety restraint; wear a helmet when bicycling; and keep medications, cleaners, and other potential poisons stored in secure locations.

The event Friday, Nov. 18 coincides with a reading to children celebration, so everyone who attends the events will be able to take home two free books.

Find more family safety resources at http://www.safekidskansas.org/.

