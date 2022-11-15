Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville

DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they found a 1999 Toyota 4Runner driven by Clara G. Woods, 18, of Bartlesville, Okla., had been northbound on the county road when the SUV went off the road and hit a culvert.

KHP noted that the 4Runner flipped onto its passenger side where it came to a rest.

Officials said Woods had suspected minor injuries but did not accept transport to the hospital. They also said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

However, Woods’ passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Dewey, Okla., who had been wearing her seatbelt was taken to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

