Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville

FILE - Crash
FILE - Crash(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they found a 1999 Toyota 4Runner driven by Clara G. Woods, 18, of Bartlesville, Okla., had been northbound on the county road when the SUV went off the road and hit a culvert.

KHP noted that the 4Runner flipped onto its passenger side where it came to a rest.

Officials said Woods had suspected minor injuries but did not accept transport to the hospital. They also said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

However, Woods’ passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Dewey, Okla., who had been wearing her seatbelt was taken to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Rivera
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The Fallen Officers Memorial in Topeka was damaged after a man ran over it while driving under...
Fallen Officers Memorial damaged in DUI crash
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman
1 To 2 Inches Of Snow Possible By Morning
1 To 2 Inches Of Snow Possible Tonight

Latest News

FILE
Job Corps expands pre-apprenticeship opportunities in Sunflower State
FILE
Mexican man hospitalized after car slides in front of semi-truck on interstate
FILE
Teen, child sent to hospital after head-on collision in South Wichita
FILE
Belleville woman escapes serious injury when deer jumps onto interstate