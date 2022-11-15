Officials attempt to locate one of Saline Co.’s Most Wanted for child sex crimes

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Saline County are attempting to find a man on their Most Wanted list for child sex crimes.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, that it needs the public’s help to find Bradford Brent Murphy, 36, of Salina, who is currently on its November Most Wanted list.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Murphy is wanted for a Saline Co. District Court felony arrest warrant. The warrant holds charges of one count of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14 and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14.

Murphy has been described by officials as a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Murphy, the Sheriff’s Office said they should not try to apprehend him. Instead, they should call the Saline Police Department Dispatch at 785-826-7210, the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 or CrimeStoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

