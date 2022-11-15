Mexican man hospitalized after car slides in front of semi-truck on interstate

LINCOLN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Mexico is in a Salina hospital after the car he was driving slid in front of a semi-truck on the interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 229.3 on westbound I-70 - less than a mile west of 26th Rd. - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2018 Nissan passenger car driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, of Mexico, and a 2022 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Michael P. Kriegshauser, 42, of Kansas City, Mo., had both been headed west on the interstate. Arellano’s vehicle had been in the driving lane while Kriegshuaser’s semi had been in the passing lane.

However, KHP noted that Arellano lost control of his vehicle and slid in front of the semi-truck causing a collision.

KHP indicated that Arellano was taken to Salina Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He and his passenger, Elsa Estrado, 31, also of Mexico, were both wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Kriegshauser, who was also wearing his seatbelt, escaped the crash without injury.

