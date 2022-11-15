Mexican man hospitalized after car slides in front of semi-truck on interstate

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Mexico is in a Salina hospital after the car he was driving slid in front of a semi-truck on the interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 229.3 on westbound I-70 - less than a mile west of 26th Rd. - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2018 Nissan passenger car driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, of Mexico, and a 2022 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Michael P. Kriegshauser, 42, of Kansas City, Mo., had both been headed west on the interstate. Arellano’s vehicle had been in the driving lane while Kriegshuaser’s semi had been in the passing lane.

However, KHP noted that Arellano lost control of his vehicle and slid in front of the semi-truck causing a collision.

KHP indicated that Arellano was taken to Salina Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He and his passenger, Elsa Estrado, 31, also of Mexico, were both wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Kriegshauser, who was also wearing his seatbelt, escaped the crash without injury.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Rivera
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The Fallen Officers Memorial in Topeka was damaged after a man ran over it while driving under...
Fallen Officers Memorial damaged in DUI crash
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman
1 To 2 Inches Of Snow Possible By Morning
1 To 2 Inches Of Snow Possible Tonight

Latest News

FILE
Job Corps expands pre-apprenticeship opportunities in Sunflower State
FILE
Teen, child sent to hospital after head-on collision in South Wichita
FILE
Belleville woman escapes serious injury when deer jumps onto interstate
FILE - Crash
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville