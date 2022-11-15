Manhattan American Legion reports $8.1K loss after overnight break-in

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Legion in Manhattan is out around $8,100 after cash was stolen from its ATM and safe and its building was damaged.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 p.m. officials were called to the American Legion building at 114 McCall Rd. which is also owned by Blue Sky LLC, with reports of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, staff from both establishments reported that their buildings had been broken into as well as an ATM and safe inside. They said about $4,800 in cash was stolen.

Meanwhile, RCPD indicated that damage to the Legion’s doors, ATM and safe will cost the business around $3,300. That totals an $8,100 loss.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

