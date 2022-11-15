The man behind the mission continues his legacy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man behind the mission is stepping up once again.

Founder of the Topeka Rescue Mission and Global Missions Ministries Reverend Max Manning has served in 64 countries, spending 40 years serving in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

“I found there was a great need there and God seemed to plant Haiti in my heart,” says Manning.

In the mission’s latest support to Haiti, 169 boxes and bags will be shipped out to orphans and widows, with items like school supplies, toiletries, rice, clothes, and musical instruments.

When the mission was starting out Manning says his first shipments to Haiti were at his own expense, but a lot has changed since then.

“The greatest provision that has ever been shipped by us, there were 16, 40 ft. containers, 40,000 lbs minimum, in 12 months’ time. That was an amazing thing how God provided the funds because we don’t have a business or enterprise like that, everything is volunteer,” says Manning

Manning says his work wouldn’t have been possible without his late wife, Mary, and the community that has always stood behind him.

“Well, virtually it would be impossible to do this without people. I know that we have some people that are not named Christian but they come and help us,” says Manning.

Throughout the years Manning has been featured on 13NEWS for his service, recognized for the lifetime achievement award, and his first Honor Flight in May of this year.

“I have to say that I have never enjoyed a journey more because we had an airplane full of marines and soldiers and sailors and it was amazing that there was one person older than me and I thought “Wow, I must really be getting old,” Manning says.

And at 94 with many good years behind him, Manning says as long as there’s a need his work is not done.

“If this is towards the end of my journey I’d like for somebody to say just one thing about me and my achievement...that a man of God passed by here. That’s really all I need,” he says.

