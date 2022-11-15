League high 21 Emporia State football players earn All-MIAA honors

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of 21 Emporia State football players earned All-MIAA recognition by a vote of the league coaches this year.

The Hornets had six players earn First-Team All-MIAA honors, second only to league champion Pittsburg State. Receiver and Topeka native Corey Thomas and offensive lineman Conner Lierz picked up First-Team honors on offense. Defensive lineman Jordan Williams, linebacker Dawson Hammes, and defensive back Jaedon Pool were named to the First-Team on defense while Ross Brungardt was named First-Team punter for the second year in a row.

The Hornets had ten players receive at least one vote from the conference coaches to earn Honorable Mention All-MIAA.

Emporia State has accepted a bid to the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Hornets will take on Southeastern Oklahoma in a rematch of last year’s Live United Bowl.

