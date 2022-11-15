KU volleyball player named Big 12 Defensive Players of the Week

Kennedy Farris
Kennedy Farris(University of Kansas)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVING, Texas. (WIBW) - KU junior Kennedy Farris was named Defensive Player of the Week by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday.

The award is Farris’ first Big 12 weekly honor of the season and second defensive weekly award of her career.

The Lansing, Kansas native recorded 20 digs in a 3-0 sweep against West Virginia on November 12. In three sets, Farris averaged 6.67 digs per set with zero receiving errors.

During the 2022 campaign, Farris reached a major defensive milestone. On November 2, the Kansas native collected her 1,000th career dig against the Kansas State Wildcats. Farris currently has 1,032 total digs, with 281 so far this season.

Farris and the Jayhawks will play No. 1 Texas at Gregory Gymnasium on Wednesday (November 16). First serve will be at 6 p.m. CT, with the match being televised on the Longhorn Network.

