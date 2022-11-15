Kansas to receive at least $15 million in opioid settlement with Walmart

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Tuesday that his office has secured at least $15 million for Kansas in a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the the dispensing of opioids at its stores.

As details are finalized, the Kansas share is likely to increase, perhaps substantially.

Schmidt said the settlement will provide more than $3 billion nationally and will require significant improvements in how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids. The proceeds must be used to provide treatment and recovery services for people struggling with opioid use disorder, while Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids. The proceeds from the settlement must be used to provide treatment and recovery services for people struggling with opioid manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. Additional national settlements have been reached with CVS Pharmacy for $5 billion and Walgreens Pharmacy for $3 billion. Terms for the state shares of the CVS and Walgreens settlements have not been finalized.

“We have worked tirelessly to hold these companies accountable for the addiction and human suffering caused by years of their unlawful business practices,” Schmidt said. “These settlements have been complex, but they are the fruits of the efforts of many to provide justice for the harm of past actions. The money Kansas receives will help repair broken lives.”

Schmidt said Kansas also is engaged in ongoing investigations and negotiations with other companies the state believes played a role in illegally fueling opioid addiction.

