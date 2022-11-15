Kansas businessman sentenced to prison for falsifying records

By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, KAN (WIBW) - A Kansas businessman was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for his involvement in falsifying his company’s financial statements.

In January 2022, K. Kevin James, 65, of Lenexa, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. James was a co-owner of KC United LLC, a holding company for multiple construction companies in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to court documents, James admitted that from 2008 to 2010, he coordinated with his accountant to manipulate Miller Paving’s quarterly financial records to falsely reflect profit to maintain the company’s banking and bonding relationships.

James also failed to make the payroll taxes payments for three of his companies to the IRS totaling approximately $5,282,509.

As part of his sentence, the court ordered James to pay more than $6 million in restitution to the IRS and the Bank of Blue Valley.

“Employment taxes are an essential part of doing business. Business owners and their advisors have a responsibility to collect and turn over all taxes withheld to the IRS,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Thomas Murdock.

