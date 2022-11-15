Kansans set to spend $1K+ on holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With holidays just around the corner and inflation through the roof, many Kansans are set to spend over $1,000 on the season.

With 2021′s holiday spending increased to a record $886.7 billion, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its 2022 Holiday Budgets by City on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

To help holiday shoppers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub said it compared cities based on several metrics including income, age and savings-to-monthly expenses, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for customers in more than 550 U.S. cities.

The study found that Olathe residents have an average holiday budget of $2,377 - the largest holiday budget in Kansas - while Shawnee residents have a budget of $2,230. Overland Park residents will shop with a budget of $1,805. Rounding out the KC Metro area, Kansas City, Mo., residents have an average holiday budget of $1,195 while Kansas City, Kan. residents have a budget of $1,131.

To the southwest, Wichitans had the next highest budget with $1,175 to spend. Meanwhile, Topekans will shop with $1,031 in their pockets.

Lastly, back toward the east, Lawrence residents will shop with a budget of $741.

The report found that the cities with the largest holiday budgets are:

Newton, Mass. - $4,233 Palo Alto, Cali. - $3,920 Flower Mound, Texas - $3,531 Milpitas, Cali. - $3,480 Bellevue, Wash. - $3,401

The report also found that the cities with the smallest holiday budgets are:

Hartford, Conn. - $211 Bridgeport, Conn. - $339 Greenville, N.C. - $465 Union City, N.J. - $469 Jackson, Miss. - $471

For more information or for where to find the best holiday prices, click HERE.

