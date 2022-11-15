Judge affirms Chandler trial to move to Pottawatomie Co.

FILE - Citing extensive media coverage that could make it difficult to find an impartial jury, the defense team for Dana Chandler has filed another motion for a change of venue for Chandler’s upcoming third trial in a 20-year-old double-murder case in which her ex-husband and his fiance were killed at a west Topeka townhome, according to documents filed in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. judge Cheryl Rios affirmed that the trial of Dana Chandler will move to Pottawatomie County.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, a Shawnee Co. judge denied a motion to not move the trial of Dana Chandler to Pottawatomie County. Her third trial will be held in Pottawatomie Co. District Court in February 2023.

Chandler’s defense requested a change of venue citing extensive media coverage of the first retrial. The defense also explained that Pottawatomie county is within the same media coverage market as Shawnee county and the recent trial may have already influenced potential jurors.

Judge Rios denied the motion stating that residents within Shawnee county are more familiar with the case and it is speculation to assume Pottawatomie county residents are fully aware of the case. Living inside the media coverage area does not guarantee awareness of the case.

The defense also requested to reschedule the third trial date for a later time. This request was also denied with the judge citing that February is a good off-season for agriculture and a later trial may interrupt the agriculture industry timeline potentially causing problems in selecting a jury.

Chandler is accused of the first-degree murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his new fiancé Karen Karness, 53, in 2011.

Chandler was found guilty during her first trial, however, following the disbarment of former prosecutor Jaquie Spradling, a retrial was granted. That retrial ended in August with a hung jury.

Another hearing is scheduled for her on Dec. 19 and again on Dec. 20.

