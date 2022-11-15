Job Corps expands pre-apprenticeship opportunities in Sunflower State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Job Corps, the national job training and educational program, will expand its pre-apprenticeship opportunities for those in the Sunflower State.

As the U.S. marks National Apprenticeship Week, Job Corps says the U.S. Department of Labor announced a new initiative to expand pre-apprenticeship opportunities for students to better connect them to registered apprenticeship programs.

Job Corps noted that the effort will allow its campuses to emphasize pre-apprenticeship programs in green energy, healthcare, information technology and other high-growth industries.

“Pre-apprenticeship programs prepare students with a set of skills and strategies needed to enter and succeed in a Registered Apprenticeship program or industry-relevant job,” explained Job Corps National Director Rachel Torres. “Through this initiative, Job Corps students will spend approximately one year in a pre-apprenticeship program. With the general education, enhanced social skills and hands-on job training they receive, these students will have more career pathways from which to choose.”

Currently, Job Corps said it offers more than 300 pre-apprenticeship programs in the construction, advanced manufacturing, renewable resources and energy, transportation and automotive and machine repair industries.

Job Corps indicated that the initiative will align with the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to expanding apprenticeships to build equitable paths to the middle class and connect a diverse workforce to family-supporting living-wage jobs.

The organization noted that the Flint Hills Job Corps Center in Manhattan offers pre-apprenticeship training in building construction technology, carpentry, cement masonry and plumbing. It also provides career skills training in healthcare.

