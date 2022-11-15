Heat remains off in Lawrence apartments after car crashes into gas meter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Heat remains off in a few Lawrence apartments after a car crashed through the Sonic parking lot, a daycare playground, two retaining walls, two chain link fences and into a gas meter.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Tuesday, Nov. 15, four separate apartments in an 8-unit building were still waiting for the heat to be turned back on, however, the Sonic on 6th Street is back open for business.

The announcement comes after a car slammed into two buildings, went over a retaining wall, drove through a daycare playground and damaged a gas meter on Monday.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, officials said they were called to the scene and found that the driver started in a Sonic stall and went forward instead of in reverse and hit the restaurant. He then reversed and hit a fenced-in garbage area, went back into drive and drove over a retaining wall and through two chain-linked fences.

A car crash started in the Sonic parking lot on Nov. 14, 2022. (Lawrence Police Department)

LPD noted that the driver ended up in the La Petite playground after damaging some equipment. He then went over yet another retaining wall and eventually stopped against an apartment building’s wall, damaging the gas meter.

A retaining wall is damaged in a car crash that started in the Sonic parking lot on Nov. 14, 2022. (Lawrence Police Department)

Police and Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical staff began to evacuate residents due to the strong gas odor. The building manager graciously took the residents to dinner at a nearby restaurant while crews got the gas turned off and allowed the building to air out.

LPD noted that the driver and his passenger were both checked out at the scene and no injuries were reported. The passenger said they were unsure what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

According to LPD, the driver of the car is an elderly man and officers are not investigating drugs or alcohol impairment as a cause of the crash.

A gas meter at an apartment building is damaged in a car crash that started in the Sonic parking lot on Nov. 14, 2022. (Lawrence Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.