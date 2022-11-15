Hearing set for former Wamego teachers accused of student sexual relations

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Hearings have been set for the former Wamego teachers who have been accused of sexual relations with their students.

Court records indicate that a Pottawatomie Co. hearing for Deborah Sylvester, a former Wamego teacher, was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The status conference had been continued from Sept. 13 for good cause.

Now, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Sylvester and her husband, Allen, have both been accused of having sexual relations with students. between Dec. 1, 2019, and May 15, 2021.

The results of Allen’s Tuesday morning hearing were not immediately available, however, he will also face another 10 a.m. status conference hearing on Dec. 6 in Wabaunsee Co.

