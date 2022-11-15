GTP begins Global Entrepreneurship Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.

“Of course, we are the state capitol so there are a lot of communities that look to us for leadership in driving certain kind of initiatives and programs,” says Laurie Pieper, Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Small Business for GoTopeka.

From Tuesday to Friday GoTopeka, the Chamber of Commerce, and Washburn University will team up to provide a list of activities geared toward local entrepreneurs.

Pieper says she felt like it was time for the capital city to recognize and support local entrepreneurs.

“We’re doing this to lift up our entrepreneurial ecosystem and really help to support the entrepreneurs that we have, connect them with resources and connect them with each other so they can move forward, smarter, faster, and really grow exciting companies here in Topeka,” says Pieper.

Some of the week’s activities include a women in business conference, an innovation breakfast and an entrepreneur showcase at Washburn University’s football stadium.

“Entrepreneurs contribute to our economy. They contribute to our communities. They are the business owners and founders, the people that are the doers in the company that are making things happen. They’re the ones that are creating success,” Pieper says.

