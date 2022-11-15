Fundraising event planned in effort to save Topeka’s last YMCA

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraising event has been planned in an effort to save Topeka’s last YMCA.

Topeka’s Shockwave Aquafitness says that on Sunday, Nov. 27, a community fundraising event will be held to benefit the last remaining YMCA in the Capital City.

Organized by Shockwave, it said the day-long event will offer aquatic classes, a local vendor fair and bingo. All proceeds will be donated to the Southwest YMCA in support of its efforts to advance the health and wellness of the community without regard to income or other possible barriers.

“There will literally be something for everyone at the event,” said Shockwave owner Sharlie Peterson. “Just as the YMCA offers the community so much, we hope this event reminds people how valuable the YMCA is. And it gives folks a chance to express that gratitude and have some fun. Shockwave has been honored to partner with the YMCA to offer our aquatic classes in their indoor pool. We see firsthand how diverse their members are and what an important resource the YMCA is to our community. No one is turned away as a result of inability to pay, so the November 27 day of activities is really just a way for the community to express gratitude to the Y.”

Shockwave noted that the day’s activities will include aquatic classes from 9 a.m. to noon, a vendor fair from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and bingo from 3 to 5 p.m.

Registration for various events can be found HERE.

