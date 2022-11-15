Fort Riley to host ceremony honoring German, Italian POWs housed during WWII

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley officials will host a ceremony to honor German and Italian prisoners of war that were held on the base during World War II.

Fort Riley officials say that at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, they will host a wreath-laying ceremony for former German and Italian prisoners of war at the cemetery on base - 193 Huebner Rd.

Officials noted that the annual ceremony is held in remembrance of the prisoners of war who lived and worked at Fort Riley between 1943 and 1946, specifically the 62 Germans and 11 Italians now buried there.

In 1943, officials indicated that the War Department established Fort Riley as one of 600 locations across the U.S. to house German, Italian and Japanese POWs. These camps became home to 350,000 prisoners - enough to man 35 German army divisions - about 4,500 of which were held at Fort Riley.

Fort Riley said the POWs filled a labor void on area farmers and worked on roads, laundry and building maintenance projects. Prisoners earned about 80 cents per day. After the war, it said some of the POWs chose to stay in the local area to live and work.

Officials noted that the German and Italian Memorial Ceremony is open to the public, however, those who do not possess a Department of Defense ID card will be required to stop at the Henry Gate visitor’s center first to access the base.

For more information about gate access, click HERE.

