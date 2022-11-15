Emporia State goes bowling against 2021 foes Southeastern Oklahoma State

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets will go bowling in 2022 against 2021 foes Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Emporia State University announced on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, that its football team will make its seventh post-season appearance in the last decade as they take on Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl.

ESU noted that the rematch of the 2021 bowl game will kick off at noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, Ark.

The Hornets stand at 8-3 this season and are ranked #24 in the AFCA National Poll. They lead the MIAA in total offense and are fourth in scoring offense. Meanwhile, quarterback Braden Gleason is sixth in the nation in points responsible for, eighth in passing yards and touchdowns and ninth in total offense.

Defensively, ESU said it is third in the MIAA in total defense and fourth in scoring defense. It said the 21.2 points allowed per game are the fewest by any Hornet team since 2003. Linebacker Dawson Hammes is fifth in the MIAA in total tackles.

On special teams, the Hornets are second in the MIAA in net punting as Ross Brungardt is 13th in the nation in punting. Meanwhile, Caden Dodson has hit 31 of 32 PATs and seven of eight field goals in the last seven games.

On the other hand, ESU noted that Southeastern Oklahoma is 6-5 this season and ranks third in the Great American Conference in total offense and third in scoring offense. It said Daulton Hatley leads the GAC in passing yards and touchdown passes and is ranked third in the league in total defense.

Defensively, ESU indicated that Southeastern is ranked third in total defense and sixth in scoring defense. Maalik Hall leads the GAC in sacks and is ninth in the conference in tackles. Meanwhile, Trey Keats is 40 of 47 on PATs this season and has gone 10 of 13 on field goal attempts.

The University said teams will arrive at their hotels in Texarkana late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 1. During their time there, they will participate in local community events by visiting local United Way agencies to lend a hand. Both teams will then practice on Friday afternoon which will be open to the public.

For tickets to the bowl game, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.