Dozens attend entrepreneurship breakfast in downtown Topeka

Several dozen people were on hand for a breakfast Tuesday morning that kicked off Global...
Several dozen people were on hand for a breakfast Tuesday morning that kicked off Global Entrepreneurship Week activities in the capital city at the Townsite 16 event space, 534 S. Kansas Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several dozen people were on hand for a breakfast Tuesday morning that celebrated entrepreneurship in the Greater Topeka area.

About 40 people turned out for the event at the Townsite 16 event space, located at the top of the Townsite Tower at 534 S. Kansas Ave.

The breakfast was the kickoff event for Global Entrepreneurship Week activities in the capital city.

Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small business with Go Topeka, said the breakfast brought together a variety of people, including those who are entrepreneurs as well as investors in local innovation efforts.

“What we’re really hoping to come out of this,” Pieper said, “is continued collaboration and connectivity for helping support the innovators and entrepreneurs here in the Greater Topeka area.”

Pieper said the event also was designed to facilitate conversations among local entrepreneurs and investors “so that everybody knows each other and we form those really important relationships for working together.”

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla also was in attendance to issue a proclamation for Global Entrepreneurship Week.

