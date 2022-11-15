Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area.

Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes.

A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway.

A woman was transported by ambulance to the hospital in the first crash, which occurred around 6:15 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported in the second crash, which occurred around 7:15 a.m.

Topeka received a dusting of snow overnight with roads becoming slippery early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.