Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area

No serious injuries were reported in a crash early Tuesday near S.W. 57th and US-75 highway,...
No serious injuries were reported in a crash early Tuesday near S.W. 57th and US-75 highway, just south of Topeka. (Phil Anderson/WIBW)(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area.

Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes.

A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway.

A woman was transported by ambulance to the hospital in the first crash, which occurred around 6:15 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported in the second crash, which occurred around 7:15 a.m.

Topeka received a dusting of snow overnight with roads becoming slippery early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Rivera
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The Fallen Officers Memorial in Topeka was damaged after a man ran over it while driving under...
Fallen Officers Memorial damaged in DUI crash
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman

Latest News

FILE
St. Marys library may be in jeopardy, lease set to end in December
FILE
Kansans set to spend $1K+ on holiday season
FILE
Job Corps expands pre-apprenticeship opportunities in Sunflower State
FILE
Mexico man hospitalized after car slides in front of semi-truck on interstate