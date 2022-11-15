Blue Cross Blue Shield recognizes, brings awareness of healthcare fraud

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas wants to bring awareness to the community about health care fraud.

Nov. 13 to Nov. 19 is International Fraud Awareness week, and BCBSKS has decided to raise awareness for fraud to hopefully reduce the impact it inflicts on Kansans.

According to the National Health Care Anit-Fraud Association (NHCAA), healthcare fraud costs the United States approximately $68 to $260 billion annually. To combat fraud and protect Kansans, BCBSKS decided to start the special investigation unit (SIU) in 1984, suggested by John C. McCabe, the president of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

The unit looks at claims and attempts to resolve wrongful activity being used for healthcare dollars and to investigates, detects, and corrects fraud.

“Our staff are diligent to further their education through webinars, use of government and law enforcement websites, and local and national conferences. These educational opportunities enable staff to keep abreast of ongoing trends and examine recent case studies.” said Tina Zimmerman, manager, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas special investigations and analytics. “The SIU works closely with other departments within the organization as well as contracted providers and members to combat fraud, waste and abuse.”

