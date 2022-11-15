Belleville woman escapes serious injury when deer jumps onto interstate

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Belleville woman escaped serious injury when a deer jumped into her lane on the interstate in Douglas Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 189.8 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 Chevy Traverse driven by Kaye Rieke, 50, of Belleville, had been headed west on the interstate when a deer crossing the highway from the south came into her lane. She was unable to avoid the deer and hit it. She came to a rest on the right shoulder of the interstate.

KHP noted that Rieke did sustain possible injuries, but did not accept transport to the hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

