Wichita man arrested after ecstasy found during traffic stop

Frederick Trimble
Frederick Trimble(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is behind Jackson Co. bars after ecstasy and marijuana were found in his car during a traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Nov. 13, a deputy stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Frederick Andrew Trimble, 53, of Wichita, in a parking lot at 115 S. Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies said they deployed a K9 which alerted to the presence of illegal drugs in the car. A subsequent search found MDMA/ecstasy and marijuana inside.

Trimble was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on the distribution of certain hallucinogenic drugs, possession of marijuana and driving while a habitual violator. He has since been released.

