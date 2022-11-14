Wichita man arrested after ecstasy found during traffic stop

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is behind Jackson Co. bars after ecstasy and marijuana were found in his car during a traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Nov. 13, a deputy stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Frederick Andrew Trimble, 53, of Wichita, in a parking lot at 115 S. Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies said they deployed a K9 which alerted to the presence of illegal drugs in the car. A subsequent search found MDMA/ecstasy and marijuana inside.

Trimble was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on the distribution of certain hallucinogenic drugs, possession of marijuana and driving while a habitual violator. He has since been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.