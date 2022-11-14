Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they found that Andrew Peniston, 25, of Andover, had been driving his 2019 Dodge Charger when he failed to yield at a posted sign. As he had attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of the highway, the log notes that he was hit by an oncoming 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ronald Nuessen, 55, of Wichita.

KHP indicated that Nuessen and his passengers were all sent to Wesley Medical Center. Nuessen and his wife, Mary, 48, were both hospitalized with suspected serious injuries while his children, Sydney, 13, and Bryer, 16, had suspected minor injuries.

The log also notes that Peniston was sent to the same hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Everyone was reported to have been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

