Video: Driver rescued after vehicle catches fire in Leawood following crash

The authorities have released bodycam video of a woman being pulled from a burning vehicle following a crash in Leawood on Monday afternoon.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A driver who was speeding is in the hospital after she crashed on Monday afternoon, her vehicle caught fire, and first responders in Leawood had to pull her to safety.

According to the Leawood Police Department, first responders went to the Tomahawk Creek trailhead parking lot near 117th ad Tomahawk Creek Parkway just after 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they confirmed that there had been a crash and that the vehicle was on fire. Also, there was a woman trapped inside.

First responders were able to remove the 51-year-old woman from the burning vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Firefighters went to the scene and extinguished the vehicle fire.

On Tuesday, the authorities released bodycam video of the woman being rescued.

Leawood police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was driving east on Town Center Drive from Roe Avenue when she failed to stop at the Tomahawk Creek Parkway intersection. At that point, she kept going into the parking lot for the trailhead. Then, she hit a second vehicle and a tree. The vehicle caught fire after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. As of Monday evening, the trailhead was closed.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.

