Two taken to hospital after semi caught between 2 I-70 bridges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck drove off the roadway and down in between two bridges on I-70 early Monday morning, Nov. 14.

The crash happened just after 3:15 a.m. just west of Topeka near Dover.

Shawnee Co. Fire District #4 and multiple other agencies were called to assist with the accident. The driver was able to get out of the truck, however, the passenger required a rescue.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said the truck was headed west when it entered the median and went down the embankment between the two interstate bridges.

