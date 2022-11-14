Two taken to hospital after semi caught between 2 I-70 bridges

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck drove off the roadway and down in between two bridges on I-70 early Monday morning, Nov. 14.

The crash happened just after 3:15 a.m. just west of Topeka near Dover.

Shawnee Co. Fire District #4 and multiple other agencies were called to assist with the accident. The driver was able to get out of the truck, however, the passenger required a rescue.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said the truck was headed west when it entered the median and went down the embankment between the two interstate bridges.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they...
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman

Latest News

Topeka house fire
Crews extinguish house fire early Monday in southeast Topeka
Topeka crash
Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka
Faith Evangelical Free Church damage
$8K in damages caused to Manhattan church as officials search for suspect
Frederick Trimble
Wichita man arrested after ecstasy found during traffic stop