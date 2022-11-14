Two arrested for narcotics following traffic stop in Osage County

In a release, the Osage County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested following a traffic...
In a release, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested following a traffic stop.(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - In a release, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested following a traffic stop.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Sycamore in Quenemo, around 11:07 am, Sunday, Nov. 13th, for a traffic violation.

According to officials during the stop, illegal narcotics were located. Two subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility.

Thomas L. McCurdy, 39, of Quenemo, was taken in for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license, and illegal registration.

Jason M. Hutchison, 42, also of Quenemo, was booked for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

