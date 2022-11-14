Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition

Westboro Mart's Holiday Lighting Event is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Huntoon & Oakley. They'll flip the switch at 6 p.m.!
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area.

They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.

The Westboro Mart Holiday Lighting Event is 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 in the shopping area at Huntoon & Oakley. They’ll flip the switch on the holiday lights at 6 p.m., with help from the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

The evening will include food trucks, specials and open houses, and photos with Santa.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Rivera
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they...
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash

Latest News

Westboro Mart Holiday Lighting
Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
Topeka JUMP rally
Topeka JUMP rallies at cemetery to call attention to Shawnee Co. violence prevention
Villa West
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
Fallen Police Officers Memorial damaged
Intoxicated man runs over Fallen Officers Memorial damaging it