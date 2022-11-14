Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area.

They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.

The Westboro Mart Holiday Lighting Event is 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 in the shopping area at Huntoon & Oakley. They’ll flip the switch on the holiday lights at 6 p.m., with help from the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

The evening will include food trucks, specials and open houses, and photos with Santa.

