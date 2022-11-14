Topeka Youth Orchestras show off musical talents at White Concert Hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Youth Orchestras held a concert Sunday afternoon at Washburn’s White Concert Hall.

The concert featured classical pieces performed by a Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra and the Youth Symphony Orchestra. They were conducted by Carolyn Sandquist, Ryan Masotto and Silas Huff, respectively.

The Topeka Youth Orchestras is in its 65th year and is under the sponsorship of the Topeka Symphony Orchestra. The orchestras are comprised students from the Topeka area and throughout Northeast Kansas.

The Symphonette will perform at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m. as part of their Songs of the Season Celebration.

The Topeka Youth Orchestra will hold mid-year auditions on Dec. 13.

