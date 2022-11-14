Topeka JUMP rallies at cemetery to call attention to Shawnee Co. violence prevention

Topeka JUMP rallied at a Topeka cemetery to voice their displeasure in DA Kagay's...
Topeka JUMP rallied at a Topeka cemetery to voice their displeasure in DA Kagay's implementation of SAVE, rather than GVI.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka advocacy group calling for action from the county’s district attorney rallied at Topeka cemetery Monday morning.

As 13 NEWS explained last week, a group led by Topeka JUMP is calling for a specific violence prevention initiative to be implemented in Shawnee County. They say Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay is breaking his word by forgoing a program called Group Violence Intervention rather than the youth-based Strategies Against Violence Everywhere that Kagay has implemented.

They gathered Monday at the Memorial Park Cemetery to voice their stance.

“Group Violence Intervention, it reaches all age groups,” Ray Berry, a Topeka pastor and member of Topeka JUMP, said. “In reality, it’s almost as if the DA has written those over 20 years old off and said that they’re not, in so many words, worth working with.”

Kagay gave 13 NEWS a new statement in response, emphasizing that everybody matters when it comes to violence prevention. Kagay said working to prevent violence among young people is just one step toward the bigger goal of violence prevention.

“I’ve never said that someone doesn’t matter. The entire point of a violence prevention program is that everyone matters.

If they would like to start their own violence prevention program, then I would support them doing so.

We are working upstream to identify those who may be at risk and intervene before the violence occurs. It’s not a cure all, but it is a step in the right direction. We are still building the program and we are grateful for the support of so many in the community who have joined us in this fight for peace.”

Statement from Shawnee Co. DA Mike Kagay

The Newcomer Funeral Home informed 13 NEWS they did not give the group permission to hold their protest on the cemetery grounds.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Rivera
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they...
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash

Latest News

FILE
Officials warn business owners of scam to change direct deposit
Court ruling
Fourth judicial district commission to interview for magistrate judge nominees
FILE
Council Grove man arrested after meth, marijuana found in his home
FILE
Farmers encouraged to use flex accounts for water usage as drought persists