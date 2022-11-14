Topeka JUMP rallies at cemetery to call attention to Shawnee Co. violence prevention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka advocacy group calling for action from the county’s district attorney rallied at Topeka cemetery Monday morning.

As 13 NEWS explained last week, a group led by Topeka JUMP is calling for a specific violence prevention initiative to be implemented in Shawnee County. They say Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay is breaking his word by forgoing a program called Group Violence Intervention rather than the youth-based Strategies Against Violence Everywhere that Kagay has implemented.

They gathered Monday at the Memorial Park Cemetery to voice their stance.

“Group Violence Intervention, it reaches all age groups,” Ray Berry, a Topeka pastor and member of Topeka JUMP, said. “In reality, it’s almost as if the DA has written those over 20 years old off and said that they’re not, in so many words, worth working with.”

Kagay gave 13 NEWS a new statement in response, emphasizing that everybody matters when it comes to violence prevention. Kagay said working to prevent violence among young people is just one step toward the bigger goal of violence prevention.

“I’ve never said that someone doesn’t matter. The entire point of a violence prevention program is that everyone matters. If they would like to start their own violence prevention program, then I would support them doing so. We are working upstream to identify those who may be at risk and intervene before the violence occurs. It’s not a cure all, but it is a step in the right direction. We are still building the program and we are grateful for the support of so many in the community who have joined us in this fight for peace.”

The Newcomer Funeral Home informed 13 NEWS they did not give the group permission to hold their protest on the cemetery grounds.

