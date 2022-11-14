Texas man arrested for DUI after crashing into JC woman’s vehicle

FILE
FILE(WECT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Texas was arrested over the weekend for a DUI after he crashed into a Junction City woman’s vehicle.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Seth Child Rd. and Top of the World Dr. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 GMC Canyon driven by Robert Jandera, 64, of Houston, had been headed north on Seth Child when Jandera crossed the center line. The move caused a southbound 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Brenda Flores, 20, of Junction City, to serve in the opposite lane.

RCPD indicated that this was when both reentered their original lanes of travel, however, Jandra did hit Flores’ vehicle on the way back over.

The Department noted that Flores was treated by EMS on the scene and was released while Jandera was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for his injuries and was later arrested for DUI and aggravated battery.

Jandera was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on a $6,000 bond, which has since been posted.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
3 dead in U.Va. shooting were members of football team
In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they...
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
A drunk driver is behind bars after causing a car accident that killed a Texas woman near...
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman

Latest News

FILE
RCPD searches for arsonist responsbile for downtown Manhattan vehicle fire
FILE
$8K in damages caused to Manhattan church as officials search for suspect
Crews responded to a house fire early Monday in the 1100 block of S.E. 34th Terrace in...
Crews extinguish house fire early Monday in southeast Topeka
Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a...
Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka