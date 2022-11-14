Texas man arrested for DUI after crashing into JC woman’s vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Texas was arrested over the weekend for a DUI after he crashed into a Junction City woman’s vehicle.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Seth Child Rd. and Top of the World Dr. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 GMC Canyon driven by Robert Jandera, 64, of Houston, had been headed north on Seth Child when Jandera crossed the center line. The move caused a southbound 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Brenda Flores, 20, of Junction City, to serve in the opposite lane.

RCPD indicated that this was when both reentered their original lanes of travel, however, Jandra did hit Flores’ vehicle on the way back over.

The Department noted that Flores was treated by EMS on the scene and was released while Jandera was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for his injuries and was later arrested for DUI and aggravated battery.

Jandera was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on a $6,000 bond, which has since been posted.

