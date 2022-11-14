Teen sent to hospital after car goes airborne, stopped by barbed wire fence

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Dodge City teen is in the hospital after the car he was driving went airborne and was eventually stopped by a barbed wire fence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 110.8 on eastbound U.S. 50 highway - about 5 miles west of the U.S. 400 junction - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Chevy Cruz driven by a 17-year-old male from Dodge City had been headed west on U.S. Highway 50 when it went left of the center and went off the road into the south ditch.

KHP indicated the car traveled about 361 feet before it went airborne over some railroad tracks and hit a 4-wire barbed wire fence. The vehicle came to a rest in a field facing south on its wheels.

Officials said the teen was taken to Western Plains Regional Hospital with possible injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.