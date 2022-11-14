Residents, dog escape mobile home fire that caused $50K in damage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two residents and their dog were able to escape a mobile home fire in Manhattan that caused around $50,000 in damage.

The Manhattan Fire Department says that just after 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, officials were called to 2500 Farm Bureau Rd., in the Redbud Estates, to lot #198 with reports of a fire. Dispatchers had advised that it was unknown if anyone was inside the home.

When officials arrived, they said they found a mobile home engulfed in flames and did an immediate search of the structure. After the home was searched, crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.

MFD noted that the search revealed that two residents and a dog were able to escape the mobile home before the crews’ arrival. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

However, officials indicated that the fire caused about $50,000 in damages to the single-wide Atlantic.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

