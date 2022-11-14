Red Kettle campaign to kick off in Capital City with new mobile donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Along with the traditional cash in a Red Kettle at Christmas time, those in Topeka can start to give through their mobile devices as well.

The Topeka Salvation Army says that Washburn University’s White Concert Hall will sponsor its 2022 Red Kettle kick-off event. In fitting fashion, it said there will be performances by the Washburn Marching Ichabods. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at White Concert Hall, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.

The Salvation Army indicated that performances will highlight the campaign’s theme, “Hope Marches On,” for the start of the 2022 Christmas fundraising season which will feature 22 Red Kettle sites at retailers and restaurants throughout Topeka.

The organization noted that the red kettles will be set out and start to collect money on Nov. 19 and will be collected on Dec. 24.

“Our goal this year is to show people the myriad of ways they can get involved to make a positive impact here in the Topeka community,” said Captain Cristian Lopez-Azompa, commander of The Salvation Army Topeka corps. “From donating in a kettle to donating your time by ringing at a kettle, there’s a lot of ways the public can support our community this holiday season.”

The Salvation Army said its iconic Red Kettle campaign has increased options for those to donate via smartphone in 2022. For the first time ever, it said donors can use PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay or Google Pay to make their donations. Online shoppers can donate 24-hours a day by clicking HERE.

Those interested in bringing gat Red Kettles can sign up HERE.

