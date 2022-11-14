Red Kettle campaign to kick off in Capital City with new mobile donations

FILE
FILE(WIFR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Along with the traditional cash in a Red Kettle at Christmas time, those in Topeka can start to give through their mobile devices as well.

The Topeka Salvation Army says that Washburn University’s White Concert Hall will sponsor its 2022 Red Kettle kick-off event. In fitting fashion, it said there will be performances by the Washburn Marching Ichabods. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at White Concert Hall, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.

The Salvation Army indicated that performances will highlight the campaign’s theme, “Hope Marches On,” for the start of the 2022 Christmas fundraising season which will feature 22 Red Kettle sites at retailers and restaurants throughout Topeka.

The organization noted that the red kettles will be set out and start to collect money on Nov. 19 and will be collected on Dec. 24.

“Our goal this year is to show people the myriad of ways they can get involved to make a positive impact here in the Topeka community,” said Captain Cristian Lopez-Azompa, commander of The Salvation Army Topeka corps. “From donating in a kettle to donating your time by ringing at a kettle, there’s a lot of ways the public can support our community this holiday season.”

The Salvation Army said its iconic Red Kettle campaign has increased options for those to donate via smartphone in 2022. For the first time ever, it said donors can use PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay or Google Pay to make their donations. Online shoppers can donate 24-hours a day by clicking HERE.

Those interested in bringing gat Red Kettles can sign up HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Rivera
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they...
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash

Latest News

FILE
Council Grove man arrested after meth, marijuana found in his home
FILE
Farmers encouraged to use flex accounts for water usage as drought persists
FILE
60 Kansas children’s adoptions to be finalized during National Adoption Month
FILE — The grand jury indictment alleged Golubski provided protection to the other three named...
Roger Golubski, others accused in sex trafficking at KCK apartment complex
RCPD attempts to identify three men who allegedly stole a photo on Nov. 4, 2022.
RCPD attempts to identify three suspects in $1K photo theft