RCPD searches for arsonist responsbile for downtown Manhattan vehicle fire

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for the arsonist responsible for setting a vehicle on fire in downtown Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, officials were called to the 400 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of arson.

When officials arrived, they said the victim reported that an unknown man poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire.

Manhattan Fire Department officials responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

RCPD noted that the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

