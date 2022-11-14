RCPD attempts to identify three suspects in $1K photo theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are attempting to identify three suspects connected to the theft of a $1,000 photo from Aggieville.

The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Nov. 14, with a photo of the three suspects who allegedly stole a $1,000 photo from an Aggieville alley in early November.

RCPD indicated that the theft happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 4, in the alleyway between the Aggieville parking garage and Rally House.

If anyone has information about the identity of those in the group or where they may be, they are encouraged to report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

