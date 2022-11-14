Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program

FILE
FILE(Saint Francis Ministries)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.

Court records indicate that Robert Nelson Smith, 50, of Salina, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

Records also show that William Byrd Whymark, 50, of Mount Kisco, N.Y., was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

The Office noted that Saint Francis Ministries, a faith-based non-profit organization in Salina, provides foster care and social services in the states of Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. In 2018, it said the SFM board agreed to upgrade its IT systems, hardware and software programs.

As the SFM Chief Executive Officer, court records show that Smith, an ordained Episcopal priest, entered an agreement on behalf of the charity with a company owned by Whymark. Smith is now accused of approving and authorizing payments of fraudulent and overinflated invoices submitted by Whymark.

The Office indicated that Smith is also accused of using SFM credit cards for personal and unauthorized expenses.

Records show that Smith is scheduled for an initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Monday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine Kenney and Skipper Jacobs prosecute it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they...
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman

Latest News

FILE
Teen sent to hospital after car goes airborne, stopped by barbed wire fence
Semi caught between I-70 bridges
Two taken to hospital after semi caught between 2 I-70 bridges
Topeka house fire
Crews extinguish house fire early Monday in southeast Topeka
Topeka crash
Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka