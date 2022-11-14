Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.

Court records indicate that Robert Nelson Smith, 50, of Salina, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

Records also show that William Byrd Whymark, 50, of Mount Kisco, N.Y., was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

The Office noted that Saint Francis Ministries, a faith-based non-profit organization in Salina, provides foster care and social services in the states of Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. In 2018, it said the SFM board agreed to upgrade its IT systems, hardware and software programs.

As the SFM Chief Executive Officer, court records show that Smith, an ordained Episcopal priest, entered an agreement on behalf of the charity with a company owned by Whymark. Smith is now accused of approving and authorizing payments of fraudulent and overinflated invoices submitted by Whymark.

The Office indicated that Smith is also accused of using SFM credit cards for personal and unauthorized expenses.

Records show that Smith is scheduled for an initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Monday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine Kenney and Skipper Jacobs prosecute it.

