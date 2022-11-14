Officials warn business owners of scam to change direct deposit

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are warning local business owners of a new scam to change direct deposit information for their employees.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office warned business owners of a new scam circulating the area in which someone will email a company claiming to be an employee and asks to change their direct deposit information.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the new information will likely be out of the state or even out of the country.

Officials have asked local business owners to be aware of the suspicious emails and confirm any changes with the actual employee in person instead of responding to the email.

