Monday forecast: Rain/snow mix today, snow tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is going to be our first accumulating snow of the season which would have an impact on roadways Monday night into Tuesday morning. It is the only chance of precipitation for the next 8 days.

Taking Action:

While there is a chance of a rain/snow mix this afternoon, temperatures will likely be above freezing so even if snow does mix with rain, impacts will be minimal and just lead to roadways being wet.

As temperatures cool tonight and snow showers continue to push through the area, roads will start to get slick. Give yourself some extra time to get to your destination tomorrow morning.

While the snowfall totals won’t be much it is the first one so extra precautions should be made. Temperatures will continue to be monitored at the surface as to when the snow starts to really have an impact on the roads but likely won’t be a problem until after sunset. The reason snow will mix in at times with the rain especially during the day is because temperatures about one mile above the surface will be below freezing and it might not have enough time to melt until it reaches the surface.

Normal High: 56/Normal Low: 34 (WIBW)

1-2" for those in the advisory, less than 1" everywhere else (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain/snow mix late this morning, slightly better chance by this afternoon. Impacts will be low, mainly just wet roads. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds S/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Snow likely. Trace to 2″ of snow across northeast Kansas. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds N/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

The rest of the week will be cold with passing clouds from time to time and highs in the 30s, lows in the teens and 20s. There is a possibility of highs stuck in the 20s on Friday in some areas so be aware of that.

The good news is it slowly warms back up this weekend into early next week with highs getting back in the 50s. If not Monday it looks like it will next Tuesday. However we’ll be monitoring a storm system on Wednesday (from just one model) that could lead to possible travel issues the day before Thanksgiving. Again just one model goes out to Thanksgiving and highs could be in the 30s and 40s but still a long time for it to change.

