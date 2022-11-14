Local, state agencies to team up for Thanksgiving Safe Arrival in 2022

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and state agencies are set to team up for the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival 2022 campaign.

The Hiawatha Police Department says that starting on Saturday, Nov. 19, it will join other law enforcement agencies across Kansas - including the Kansas Highway Patrol - in Kansas’ Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign is set to end on Monday, Nov. 27.

While Kansas traffic laws will be enforced, HPD noted that the campaign is an extra provision to actively enforce occupant protection laws. It will also provide education that serves as a reminder that buckling up saves lives.

HPD encouraged drivers and passengers to buckle up as friends and family count on them to arrive safely home on Thanksgiving.

The Department noted that the campaign is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

