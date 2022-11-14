KSU’s Cheatum Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Kansas State Safety Drake Cheatum
Kansas State Safety Drake Cheatum(Kansas State athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats’ Drake Cheatum takes home the honor, the first one of his career.

Cheatum tallied five tackles and his first interception of the season in Kansas State’s 31-3 win over Baylor Saturday night.

This gives K-State nine Big 12 weekly honors this season, the second most in the conference (Oklahoma State – 10) and its most since the Wildcats also had nine in 2012.

Cheatum ranks fourth on the team with 40 tackles and has also tallied two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He has at least four tackles in each of the last eight games, including a highwater mark of six at TCU.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Rivera
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they...
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash

Latest News

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson shoots under pressure from Texas-Rio Grande Valley...
K-State’s Johnson, Gregory take home weekly honors
Emporia State forward Rhea Bailey
ESU women’s soccer advances to first Central Regional Final
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Mahomes’ 4 TD day leads Chiefs over Jaguars
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas football falls to Texas Tech