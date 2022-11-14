KSU’s Cheatum Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats’ Drake Cheatum takes home the honor, the first one of his career.

Cheatum tallied five tackles and his first interception of the season in Kansas State’s 31-3 win over Baylor Saturday night.

This gives K-State nine Big 12 weekly honors this season, the second most in the conference (Oklahoma State – 10) and its most since the Wildcats also had nine in 2012.

Cheatum ranks fourth on the team with 40 tackles and has also tallied two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He has at least four tackles in each of the last eight games, including a highwater mark of six at TCU.

